France wants deadline to settle Brexit Irish border dispute

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Lekhfa: alternative music for Egypt's connected generation
Lekhfa: Tamer Abu Ghazaleh (L), Maryam Saleh and Maurice Louca
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris's Seine-side booksellers call Unesco to the rescue
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City break Premier League points record
  • media
    International report
    Rap and growing your own veg in Senegal
  • media
    World music matters
    Lekhfa: alternative music for Egypt's connected generation
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
France Brexit Northern Ireland Eire European Union

France wants deadline to settle Brexit Irish border dispute

By
media The border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at Birdstown REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has called for the EU to set a deadline of June to resolve the dispute over how to handle its border with the UK in Ireland after Brexit.

"What we want is for things to move quickly and for a June deadline to be chosen as the final deadline otherwise the withdrawal agreement will be more complicated," Le Drian told reporters in Dublin before a meeting with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney.

With Ireland remaining in the European Union but Northern Ireland being part of the United Kingdom, which is set to leave in March 2019, the question of the border has become a vexed question in London, Brussels and Dublin.

The British government has said there will be no "hard border", which is generally agreed to be necessary to maintain the Good Friday Agreement, which put an end to the Northern Ireland conflict.

But Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged to be free of the EU customs union so that it can reach its own trade deals with the rest of the world.

Her Conservative Party is split over what form of customs agreement should be negotiated with the bloc.

The EU has proposed a "backstop proposal" in which Northern Ireland would remain in the customs union without the rest of Britain.

The EU has given a mandate to negotiator Michel Barnier "which includes two major elements - no recreation of a physical border and the Good Friday agreement", Le Drian said. "A backstop proposal exists. If the British have another, they should tell the negotiator."

Coveney said he did not believe the question could be resolved through technology and that political agreement has to be reached.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.