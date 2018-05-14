French rail strike hits hard after unions call for day without trains

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Lekhfa: alternative music for Egypt's connected generation
Lekhfa: Tamer Abu Ghazaleh (L), Maryam Saleh and Maurice Louca
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris's Seine-side booksellers call Unesco to the rescue
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City break Premier League points record
  • media
    International report
    Rap and growing your own veg in Senegal
  • media
    World music matters
    Lekhfa: alternative music for Egypt's connected generation
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Strike France rail Transport Sabotage

French rail strike hits hard after unions call for day without trains

By
media Rail strikers and trade unionists demonstrate in Paris on Monday REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The French rail workers' strike gained a new lease of life on Monday with a big turnout in response to the unions' call for a "day without trains". Strikers demonstrated outside the rail company boss's holiday home and there was apparent sabotage on a line in Normandy.

It was not quite the day without trains or rail workers the unions had called for but, after falling to below 15 percent last Wednesday, the number of strikers rose again to 27.58 percent, roughly the same as on the first day, 3 April.

Among the network's key workers, 74.4 percent of drivers stopped work, 74.3 percent of inspectors and 36.7 percent of signal operators.

The strike is organised on a rolling programme of two-day stoppages, with the next due on Friday and Saturday.

As the company had announced the previous day, two-thirds of TGV high-speed trains were cancelled with disruption of regional and local services.

A strike over working conditions on some regional transport lines added to commuters' problems in the Paris region.

An exceptionally high number of traffic jams caused tailbacks on 530 kilometres of road in Ile de France at 9.15am.

'Sabotage' and demos

The rail service between Paris and Normandy stopped completely on Monday morning due to an overhead cable being cut.

The SNCF rail company's management said they suspected sabotage and would file a legal complaint.

Normal service was resumed at 10.15am.

A cable was also cut or broke in the south of France, adding to the turmoil at Marseille's mainline station, where more than 10,000 passengers were briefly stranded when strikers swarmed onto the tracks.

Strikers in the Mediterranean city also marched to the Old Port and to the local university in a show of solidarity with students occupying buildings in protest at the government's plan to tighten entry to higher education.

Railworkers demonstrating at boss's holiday home, Left-wing local councillor tweets

In the south-western city of Bayonne strikers took their protest to the holiday home of their boss, Guillaume Pépy, while in the Channel port of Caen they staged a demonstration outside the office of local MP Fabrice Le Vigoureux, a member of President Emmanuel Macron's France on the Move (REM) party, local media reported.

Privatisation scare

The unions, who say they are defending a public service as well as their own working conditions, claim Monday's turnout is a response to Pépy's claim that the majority of SNCF employees support the reform and have organised a ballot in an effort to show that is not true.

An early vote in the southern city of Nice saw 95 percent against with 63 percent of the 718 employees taking part.

They also accused Pépy of preparing to privatise the company after Le Parisien newspaper published the minutes of a working group that appeared to show managers lobbying for shares in subsidiaries to be made available for public offer.

The chair of the committee that prepared the reform bill, REM MP Jean-Baptiste Djabbari dismissed the suspicions as "fantasy" but said that the principal of "non-transferability" would be inscribed in the law "to reassure everybody".

On European Commission orders, however, the network will be opened up to competition in 2021, leaving private operators free to run trains on the network, even if the SNCF remains public, as the government has promised.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.