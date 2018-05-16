Marseille face Atletico Madrid in Europa League final

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Bringing Middle Eastern food to the heart of Paris
Myriam Sabet (L) and Chef Emad (R) explore recipes from the Levant and their childhood in Syria, served with their own twist
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Bringing Middle Eastern food to the heart of Paris
  • media
    International report
    10th anniversary of Polish WWII nurse Irena Sendler's death
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Politically motivated violence ahead of Burundi's contentious …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris's Seine-side booksellers call Unesco to the rescue
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football French football Spain Champions League

Marseille face Atletico Madrid in Europa League final

By
media Diego Simeone has been manager at Atletico Madrid since 2011. Reuters/Sergio Perez

Marseille take on Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the final of the Europa League with the Spaniards the hot favourites to take the crown.

The French outfit have come all the way from last July's qualifying rounds while Atletico entered the competition in the last 32 in February after finishing third in their pool in the group stages of the Champions League.

They have also been in two Champions League finals within the last five years.

"We know that Atletico have the experience," said Marseille coach Rudi Garcia. "But we have experienced players too, players who have played in and won European finals, the Champions League in the case of Luiz Gustavo. We want to enjoy the moment, let our hair down."

The winner of Wednesday night's final will qualify for the group stages of next season's Champions League. Should they lose the final in Lyon, Atletico will be guaranteed a place in next season's competition courtesy of their second of third placed finish in La Liga.

Marseille need victory to play among Europe's elite next season.

They are fourth in Ligue 1 ahead of the season's final game on Saturday night. Garcia's men could at best finish third.

But to do that they will have to beat Amiens at the Velodrome and hope that Lyon draw or lose at home to Nice.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone, who has steered the side since 2011, played down his side's supposed advantage in the final.

"It is never good to make comparisons," said the 48-year-old Argentine. "The Champions League is one thing and the Europa League another. Experience is an important factor although it won't completely influence the game."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.