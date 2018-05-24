36 jailed for huge French carbon tax fraud

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
US President Donald Trump has cancelled his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, citing "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent North Korean statement. North Korea carried out what it said is the demolition of its nuclear test site Thursday.
The scam exploited attempts to limit carbon emissions
Luc Viatour/Lucnix.b
The three ringleaders of a huge carbon tax fraud have been jailed for eight to 10 years by a French court that found all 33 other defendants guilty of a scam that cost the French taxman 385 million euros.
What tax investigators dubbed an "unprecedented" haul was salted away in tax havens in 2008 and 2009, so effectively hidden that 200 million euros has yet to be traced.
It involved buying carbon credits abroad and selling them in France with VAT added, but omitting to pay the VAT to the French tax authorities.
The godmother of the gang, former teacher Christiane Melgrani, was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined three million euros for fraud as part of a criminal enterprise, money laundering and criminal conspiracy.
Two other leaders, Gérard Chetrit and Eric Castiel, were sentenced to eight years in jail and a 10 million-euro fine and 10 years' jail and a 20 million-euro fine respectively.
Chetrit, who is in solitary confinement, took part in the trial by visioconference.
Castiel is still free and subject to an arrest warrant, as are seven other of the accused.
The 33 others received sentences ranging from a suspended jail term to six years in jail and a 200,000-euro fine.