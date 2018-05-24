Macron, Putin meet, hoping to save Iran nuclear deal

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Is this the man to beat Cameroon's President Biya in this year's elections?
Akere Muna says he's running for president to ensure that all Cameroonians are treated equally.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Colombians divided before heading to polls
  • media
    International report
    The power of Mangroves to combat climate change
  • media
    International report
    Colombian musician Cesar Lopez turns guns into instruments for …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Is this the man to beat Cameroon's President Biya in this year's …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Morocco’s history of tolerance
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Trump cancels N Korea summit

US President Donald Trump has cancelled his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, citing "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent North Korean statement. North Korea carried out what it said is the demolition of its nuclear test site Thursday.

Europe
Russia France Iran Nuclear Diplomacy

Macron, Putin meet, hoping to save Iran nuclear deal

By
media Russian President Vladimir Putin REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

French President Emmanuel Macron was to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg on Thursday. The leaders will take the time for an in-depth one-on-one discussion according to Macron's office, with the Iran nuclear deal as well as conflicts in Syria and Ukraine on the agenda.

This is Macron's first trip to Russia as president and follows a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week.

The talks take place after US President Donald Trump in early May pulled out of the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran.

Washington is threatening fresh sanctions on Iran and countries that trade with it if Tehran does not comply with a set of strict new demands.

Macron has expressed his determination to save the deal, a rare point of agreement between Moscow and France.

France and its European allies have seen relations sour with Russia in recent years over crises in Ukraine and Syria, where they have been on opposite sides, as well as accusations of meddling in foreign elections and the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Britain.

Putin will welcome the French president to the Konstantin Palace, a former residence of Peter the Great, some 20 kilometres outside Saint Petersburg.

Macron will be accompanied by his wife Brigitte during the trip, which will also see him address the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum.

On Wednesday US-based Human Rights Watch called on Macron to raise the issue of rights abuses with Putin, following a crackdown on dissent and pressure on minority groups in the country.

He must confirm "that France will never accept the increased repression in Russia as 'the new normal' ", the NGO said in a statement.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.