Activists on trial in France for helping migrants in ‘solidarity offences’

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Christian churches in decline in South Korea
A church in Seoul, South Korea
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/27 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/27 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/30 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/27 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/27 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Christian churches in decline in South Korea
  • media
    International report
    Why some Syrian refugees are living deep inside Argentina
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why 'Made in France' is becoming trendy
  • media
    International media
    Press freedom opens up in Malaysia, racial diversity stalls in …
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Iranian women go online to protest forced wearing of hijab
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Law France Migration Humanitarian

Activists on trial in France for helping migrants in ‘solidarity offences’

By
media Migrants cross the Franco-Italian border through the Alps mountains. AFP/Piero Cruciatti

In France, two separate trials open on Wednesday and Thursday in which activists are charged with human trafficking for helping migrants on humanitarian grounds. The law on which they are being charged is currently under review in the Constitutional Court.

Martine Landry, a 73-year-old pensioner working with rights group Amnesty International, faces up to five years in prison and a 30,000-euro fine in a trial that opens in Nice on Wednesday.

Landry is accused of facilitating the passage of two Guinean boys, then aged 15 and 16, into France from a Franco-Italian border post on 28 July 2017 so that they could have access to social services.

On Thursday a separate trial opens in the town of French Alpine town of Gap of two Swiss nationals, aged 23 and 26, and one Italian, 27, who accompanied migrants through a mountain pass on 22 April 2018.

They face up to 10 years in prison, 750,000 euros in fines and a ban from French territory.

In both trials, charges stem from a clause in immigration law punishing “any person who directly or indirectly facilitated or attempted to facilitate the irregular entry, circulation or stay of a foreigner in France”.

Solidarity and trafficking

Opponents of the law refer to this as the “solidarity offence”, pointing out that it applies to both humanitarian efforts and human trafficking.

“If I become friends with a migrant who has no papers and invite them to sleep on my sofa, I become a criminal, and if I become a trafficker and have Nigerian prostitutes come into France, I am a criminal under the same provision,” says Lucile Abassade, a lawyer in the Paris region.

“There is an exemption [for certain humanitarian cases], but it’s very narrow and it doesn’t apply to everyone who wants to give genuine help to people in need, who happen to be irregular migrants.”

As the trials open, France’s Constitutional Court is reviewing the law, following a request coming out of the trial of Cédric Herrou, an Alps region farmer convicted for helping migrants enter France via Italy.

The court will need to decide whether the law violates the French constitutional principle of fraternity.

“The Constitutional Court will have to decide what the fraternity principle is, whether it’s a principle, whether it’s legally binding, so this will be interesting for lawyers,” says Abassade.

“But the court will also have to say something about the text itself, in plain words, is it fair or unfair. That’s the underlying question.”

Such cases have become relatively common in France in recent years.

In 2016 Abassade successfully defended Rob Lawrie, a British man accused of trafficking for trying to bring an Afghan girl into the UK from the French port city of Calais.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.