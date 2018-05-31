RFI in 15 languages

 

Cinefile
Cannes Film Festival awards and The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir
Sports
Sport Football Madrid France

Zidane shocks football world by quitting Real Madrid

By
media Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane during the press conference REUTERS/Juan Medina

In an announcement that has provoked worldwide astonishment, Zinédine Zidane has said he will leave his post of coach at Real Madrid. The decision comes just five days after a 3-1 victory against Liverpool made the Frenchman the first coach in history to win three successive Champions League titles.

"This club deserves to continue to win and needs a change", Zidane told a hastily convened news conference, adding that he believed the "moment has come."

"After three years the club needs another discourse, another method of working," he said "I don't see myself continuing to win this year and I am a winner, I don't like to lose."

Having become the Spanish team's coach in January 2016, Zidane was under contract with Real until 2020.

"I have thought a lot about this decision and I can't go back on it," he told reporters Thursday.

The 45-year-old has now won nine trophies since replacing Rafael Benitez in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout in January 2016.

He was flanked at the press conference by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez who said the announcement was "totally unexpected".

Zidane said he was not looking for another club to coach.

