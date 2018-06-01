French journalist deported from Egypt ahead of Sisi investiture

A French journalist has been barred from entry to Egypt and deported without a clear explanation just ahead of Abdel-Fatah al Sisi being sworn in for a second term as president.

Last Friday Nina Hubinet landed in Cairo for a holiday, some five years after she last reported there as a freelance journalist, she said on social media this Thursday.

After her passport was stamped, she was told she would have to step aside and go to the security office.

She was then informed that her name was on a blacklist.

Nina Hubinet tweets about her deporation Vendredi dernier, j'ai été expulsée d'#Egypte #JournalismIsNotACrime https://t.co/FNTKU2cIg3 ninahubinet (@ninahubinet) 31 mai 2018

According to her statement, she was asked if she had been to Tahrir Square during the 2011 revolution and if she spoke to people there whom she would be meeting during her visit.

She was also asked about an article she had published in 2013 on Nubians.

Airport security authorities then informed her that she had to leave on a plane that same day back to Paris.

She tried to negotiate but to no avail.

The French consulate advised her to leave.

Foreign journalists have faced increasing restrictions from security personnel in the past two years.

In 2016 French journalist Rémy Pigaglio was deported upon arrival to Cairo.

In February this year Bel Trew, a correspondent for the London Times was expelled while conducting an interview.

Sisi is due to be sworn in for a second term on Saturday after winning 97 percent of the March presidential poll.

There has been a wave of arrests in the run-up, including the detention of blogger and journalist Wael Abbas, Shadi Ghazali Harb, one of the youth leaders during the 2011 revolution and Hazim Abdelazim, who has described his decision to head the youth committee of Sisi's successful 2014 presidential bid as his "biggest mistake".