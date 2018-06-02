France, Europe slam Trump tariffs at G7

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/27 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/27 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/27 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/27 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    International report
    Ramadan, both a holy and expensive month in Senegal's capital …
  • media
    World music matters
    Dafné Kritharas sings 'jewels of the Aegean'
  • media
    International report
    Colombia: Human rights through children's eyes
  • media
    Cinefile
    Cannes Film Festival awards and The Extraordinary Journey of …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Trade G7 Donald Trump European Union Steel Canada

France, Europe slam Trump tariffs at G7

By
media The G7 finance ministers at the summit in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada REUTERS/Ben Nelms

European finance ministers joined their Canadian hosts in expressing "incomprehension" at the US's imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium at the G7 meeting on Friday, France's Bruno Le Maire told the media. Earlier he said that President Donald Trump would "never respect weakness from the Europeans".

"The French, the British and the Germans were tense," Le Maire said after the meeting of top economies in the ski resort of Whistler. "Everyone expressed their total incomprehension of the American decisions and recalled that it was up to the Americans to make the first move because it was they who decided these taxes."

Earlier in the day, ahead of a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Bill Morneau, Le Maire talked tough, warning that "The Europeans will get nothing from weakness."

Rather than being a G7 meeting, it was a "G6+1", Le Maire, commented, with the US "alone against everyone" and "risking the economic destablisation of the planet".

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told his colleagues the question could be discussed further at next week's heads of state meeting in Quebec, sources told the AFP news agency.

Canada has already announced retaliatory measures and the European Union is discussing them.

"There are measures that can be taken on a certain number of American products," Agriculture Minister Stéphane Travert told CNews TV, mentioning textiles, motorbikes and "certain spirits", apparent references to Levis jeans, Harley-Davidsons and American Bourbon whiskey.

Canada and the EU have challenged the duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium at the World Trade Organisation.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.