French child's death probed over feared cheese contamination

Reblochon cheese banned from entry to the US because it is unpasteurised
Open access/Myrabella
French health authorities have launced an investigation to find out if a child's death was linked to eating contaminated Reblochon cheese, following an E.coli outbreak that infected at least six others.
The French public health body said Friday it could not confirm or deny that the child's death was linked to eating the cheese.
Reblochon, whose name comes from the word "reblocher", which means "to pinch a cow's udder again", is an unpasteurised cheese made in the French Alps.