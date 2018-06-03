French artist to spend week in a prehistoric sculpture

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    International report
    Ramadan, both a holy and expensive month in Senegal's capital …
  • media
    World music matters
    Dafné Kritharas sings 'jewels of the Aegean'
  • media
    International report
    Colombia: Human rights through children's eyes
  • media
    Cinefile
    Cannes Film Festival awards and The Extraordinary Journey of …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
France Art Prehistory

French artist to spend week in a prehistoric sculpture

By
media Abraham Poincheval inside of his work Lion Man AFP

French performance artist Abraham Poincheval on Sunday stepped inside an enlarged reproduction of a paleolithic carving of a lionman where he will spend the next week. Last year Poincheval grabbed international media attention by shutting himself inside a rock in a Paris exhibition space.

With his two children watching, Poincheval shut himself inside the 3.20 metre-high carving in the garden of the Aurignac museum in south-west France.

The museum specialises in prehistory and the original work, carved from a mammoth's tusk, is the oldest anthropomorphic sculpture known today, according to its director, Joëlle Arches.

It was created by some of the first homo sapiens to live in Europe.

"This lion is a sort of mirror for the men who lived 30,000 years ago," the 45-year-old artist said.

Poincheval enters the lion-man

Poincheval's previous "journeys in capsules" include:

  • A week inside a rock at Paris's Palais de Tokyo in 2017;

  • A week in a hole under rock weighing one tonne, also in 2017;

  • A week on a suspended platform near Paris's Gare de Lyon station in 2016;

  • Two weeks inside a stuffed bear in 2015;

  • A trip up the River Rhône in a six-metre-long bottle in 2015.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.