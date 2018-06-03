Nearly 700 pigs die in French farm fire

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    International report
    Ramadan, both a holy and expensive month in Senegal's capital …
  • media
    World music matters
    Dafné Kritharas sings 'jewels of the Aegean'
  • media
    International report
    Colombia: Human rights through children's eyes
  • media
    Cinefile
    Cannes Film Festival awards and The Extraordinary Journey of …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
France Farming Animal rights Fire

Nearly 700 pigs die in French farm fire

By
media Pigs on a farm at Ploneour-Lanvern, western France in 2015 AFP PHOTO/FRED TANNEAU

Some 680 pigs and piglets were burnt alive on a farm in central France on Saturday, the second such blaze on a farm in the region this year.

The fire broke out at about midday in a 800m² building where the animals were kept on a farm near Montmarault, in the Allier region.

The owners tried to save the pigs but were unable to do so because of thick smoke and flames coming out of the shed, regional paper La Montagne reports.

Thirty-five firefighters were sent to the scene and an investigation into its causes has been opened.

The blaze is far from the first on a farm that keeps hundreds of animals in sheds.

In February 400 pigs died in a 2,000m² building near Autry-Issards in the Allier

And in 2012 3,000 died in a fire on a farm where 15,000 pigs were being raised in the Marne region, east of Paris.

The National Assembly debated a bill on animal welfare, which is to toughen punishment for mistreatment during transport and in abattoirs, last week.

Left-wingers and Greens have been highly critical of factory farming methods.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.