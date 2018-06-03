TGV disrupted on 26th day of French rail strikes

Two out of three TGV high-speed trains were set to run on Sunday, the 26th day of a staggered strike against the government's plans to reform the SNCF rail company.

Although participation in the strike, being staged on two out of every five days, has declined since it started at the beginning of April, some disruption to national and Paris local services was expected on Sunday.

This episode is due to end at 7.55am Monday.

Two out of five intercity trains were programmed and half the trains were to be cancelled on the RER B line that serves Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport, as well as the RER C line that links Paris to Versailles.

The international Eurostar and Thalys services were expected to be "almost normal", as were trains to Germany and Spain, but a third of trains to Italy were cancelled.

The Senate is due to vote on the plan on Tuesday, after making some amendments flagged as concessions to the unions, although they have not satisfied left-wing opponents who will vote against the bill.