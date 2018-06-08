Alleged Iraqi war criminal arrested in France

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Shia-Muslim fighters in Tikrit in 2015
RFI/Angélique Férat
An Iraqi refugee in France thought to be a former senior member of the Islamic State armed group has been arrested in Paris and indicted on suspicion of "war crimes" over his alleged involvement in a massacre in his country.
The 33-year-old man, referred to as Ahmed H, is accused of having participated in the June 2014 capture and execution of an estimated 1,700 young army recruits, most of them Shia-Muslims, from the Speicher military camp to the north of Tikrit.
Ahmed H was arrested in March and indicted days later.
He denies any involvement.
The Paris prosecutor said the suspect was placed in pre-trial detention and faces a range of charges including "killings in connection with a terrorist group" and "war crimes".
Having arrived in France in the summer of 2016, Ahmed H obtained refugee status a year later and was given a 10-year resident card.
Shortly after being granted his refugee status, Ahmed H was identified and followed by intelligence services, who then notified judicial authorities.