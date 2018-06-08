Macron to meet European leaders before G7 summit opens

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
South Africa's Sam Tshabalala releases 'Back and Forth'
Album cover
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    French Metis Festival gives South African jazz singer Thandiswa …
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Sam Tshabalala releases 'Back and Forth'
  • media
    International report
    French Metis Festival gives South African jazz singer Thandiswa …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Au Fil du Siècle tapestry exhibition weaves French history in …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Community radio fights Uganda’s LRA legacy
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Trade United States G7 Canada France Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron

Macron to meet European leaders before G7 summit opens

By
media Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Trudeau's office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa REUTERS/Chris Wattie

French President Emmanuel Macron was to meet the other European leaders on Friday ahead of the G7 summit in Canada, as they prepare to confront US President Donald Trump over steel and aluminium tariffs and the Iran nuclear deal.

Macron on Thursday announced he would meet UK Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian PM Giuseppe Conte at 10.30am on La Malbaie, in the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk would also attend, he said.

Having met Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, Macron said that the leaders of several of the world's leading economies should not be afraid of failing to reach agreement with the US, following Trump's imposition of tariffs and threat of sanctions against companies trading with Iran, following the US withdrawal from the multilateral nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

The disagreements would allow the "reforging of Europe", he said, and would "at least strengthen agreement between the six" at a summit that has been nicknamed the "G6 + 1".

After meeting Macron, Trudeau described Trump's claim that the tariffs were needed for the US's security as "laughable".

Macron warned that they would be "counterproductive" for the US's own economy and jobs.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.