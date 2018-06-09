Air France to strike again at end of June

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
An Air France Airbus A321 lands at paris Charles de Gaulle airport
REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo/File Photo
Trade unions at Air France have called another strike for 23-26 June in a pay dispute that has seen the company's CEO resign aftre failing to win support for his offer in a company-wide referendum.
The unions suspended their industrial action after Jean-Marc Janaillac quit his post a month ago when company employees voted against a two-percent pay rise this year and five percent in 2019-21, conditional on the company's performance.
But they have yet to receive a new offer and say they will strike again if interim boss Anne-Marie Couderc does not come up with a better deal than her predecessor offered.
The unions are calling for a five-percent rise this year, pointing out that workers have not received a general pay rise since 2011.
In a letter to the unions on Friday, Couderc promised to "concrete responses" on salaries at a works committee meeting next Thursday.
The unions say the strike could be called off or made tougher, according to what she proposes.