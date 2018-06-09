Air France to strike again at end of June

Trade unions at Air France have called another strike for 23-26 June in a pay dispute that has seen the company's CEO resign aftre failing to win support for his offer in a company-wide referendum.

The unions suspended their industrial action after Jean-Marc Janaillac quit his post a month ago when company employees voted against a two-percent pay rise this year and five percent in 2019-21, conditional on the company's performance.

But they have yet to receive a new offer and say they will strike again if interim boss Anne-Marie Couderc does not come up with a better deal than her predecessor offered.

The unions are calling for a five-percent rise this year, pointing out that workers have not received a general pay rise since 2011.

In a letter to the unions on Friday, Couderc promised to "concrete responses" on salaries at a works committee meeting next Thursday.

The unions say the strike could be called off or made tougher, according to what she proposes.