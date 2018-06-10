Macron slams Trump's 'inconsistency' after G7 signature storm

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Asia Pacific
Can international law help Myanmar's Rohingya people
Rohingya refugees walking from Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh - october 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Laura Angela Bagnetto in Chad
  • media
    Asia Pacific
    Can international law help Myanmar's Rohingya people
  • media
    International report
    French Metis Festival gives South African jazz singer Thandiswa …
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Sam Tshabalala releases Back and Forth
  • media
    International report
    French Metis Festival gives South African jazz singer Thandiswa …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Trade G7 Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron Twitter

Macron slams Trump's 'inconsistency' after G7 signature storm

By
media German Chancellor Angela Merkel, flanked by other G7 leaders, talks to Donald Trump in La Malbaie on Saturday Bundesregierung/Jesco Denzel/Handout via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday slammed US President Donald Trump for withdrawing his name from a final joint statement in a fit of pique at comments by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Just minutes after a joint statement that had been approved by G7 negotiators was published, Trump, who had left the meeting early to head for a nuclear summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un, launched a Twitter broadside from aboard Air Force One.

Trump pulled his signature from the statement after hearing that Trudeau had told a news conference that the US president invoking security to justify tariffs against Canada was "kind of insulting".

"Canadians are polite and reasonable but we will also not be pushed around," he said.

Trump hit back with two furious tweets.

Trudeau's office issued a brief response, saying that the prime minister had "said nothing he hasn't said before, both in public, and in private conversations with the president".

A statement from the French presidency on Sunday declared that "international cooperation cannot depend on fits of anger and a few words".

"We spent two days producing a statement and commitments," it said. "We stand by it and whover leaves it and turns their back on it is showing insconsistency and lack of character."

Putin dismisses "babbling"

France will host next year's summit in the Atlantic resort of Biarritz and, following Trump's call for Russia to be brought back into the group, Macron said he would welcome its presence but on condition that it "makes a gesture" on Ukraine, where pro-Russian forces are in conflict with Kiev.

The G7 statement called on Russia to "cease its destabilising behaviour, to undermine democratic systems and its support of the Syrian regime” and said sanctions against Moscow could be stepped up if they were judged necessary.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Qingdao, dismissed the G7 statement as "creative babbling" and challenged accusations that Moscow was behind the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

In contrast the G7, the SCO presented a united front against US sanctions.

Girls' education

Pledges worth nearly three billion dollars (2.5 billion euros) for women's and girls' education were announced at the G7 summit.

Trudeau, called it "the single largest investment in education for women and girls in crisis and conflict situations."

The cash, to be spent over three to five years, will be used to train teachers and improve curriculums, track educational data, support innovative education methods, and boost women's and girls' graduation rates in developing countries.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.