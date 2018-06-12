France's Queen of Accordeon Yvette Horner dies

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Asia Pacific
Can international law help Myanmar's Rohingya people
Rohingya refugees walking from Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh - october 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Indian tribal people struggle to save Gondi language
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Laura Angela Bagnetto in Chad
  • media
    Asia Pacific
    Can international law help Myanmar's Rohingya people
  • media
    International report
    French Metis Festival gives South African jazz singer Thandiswa …
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Sam Tshabalala releases Back and Forth
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Kim, Trump sign joint statement on denuclearisation

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his commitment to "complete denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula" in a joint agreement signed with President Donald Trump Tuesday.The text made no mention of US demands for "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation".

Culture
France Music Death

France's Queen of Accordeon Yvette Horner dies

By
media Yvette Horner in 1987. GEORGES BENDRIHEM/AFP

Famous French accordeonist Yvette Horner died on Monday at the age of 95. Having become famous as the mascot for the Tour de France, she performed music by David Bowie and Michael Jackson towards the end of her career.

Horner's agent Jean-Pierre Brun said the woman who had made more than 300 albums and sold millions of recordings in her career was not ill. "She died from a life filled to the brim." he said.

Yvette Horner referred to music as her whole life and "the accordeon was 15 kilos in my arms, that's 15 kilos of happiness".

Born Yvette Hornère in the south-western city of Tarbes on the 22 September 1922, Horner began her career in 1947.

Her mother modified the family surname because she found the shorter version "more commercial".

A year later, she was the first woman to win the Accordeon World Cup.

Horner's parents ran a theatre and she grew up in a household of music lovers.

She studied piano before being introduced to the accordeon by her mother.

In the early 1950s Horner formed her orchestra and began touring.

Her music became popular thanks to her role as official mascot for the Tour de France cycle race.

For 11 years she rode atop the publicity vans playing her accordeon.

At the end of the 1980s, after her husband's death, she changed her look with the help of French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, swapping her jet black hair for flamboyant red and wearing extravagant outfits.

Produced by Quincy Jones in 1989, Horner played music by David Bowie, Michael Jackson and even tried some rap. In the French television show Taratata , she accompanied British pop star Boy George.

Gaultier designed the stage costumes for Horner's last concert in 2011 as well as the CD cover for her album of the same year Yvette hors norme.

Horner was given several special French awards throughout her life, notably the Légion d'honneur, awarded by then president François Mitterrand.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.