Paris regional train derailed as storms flood France

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Asia Pacific
Can international law help Myanmar's Rohingya people
Rohingya refugees walking from Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh - october 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Indian tribal people struggle to save Gondi language
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Laura Angela Bagnetto in Chad
  • media
    Asia Pacific
    Can international law help Myanmar's Rohingya people
  • media
    International report
    French Metis Festival gives South African jazz singer Thandiswa …
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Sam Tshabalala releases Back and Forth
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Kim, Trump sign joint statement on denuclearisation

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his commitment to "complete denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula" in a joint agreement signed with President Donald Trump Tuesday.The text made no mention of US demands for "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation".

Environment
Weather France Storm Transport rail Floods

Paris regional train derailed as storms flood France

By
media A volunteer cleans up in the Abbey of Chancelade following the flooding AFP

Seven people were injured on Tuesday when a landslip overturned a train on the Paris regional rail network. The accident was caused by storms that have hit the Ile de France and much of the rest of the country, leading to flooding and emergency calls in several areas.

Three carriages were overturned on the RER B line between Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse and Courcelle-sur-Yvette, south-west of Paris, Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne told Franceinfo radio.

Heavy rain caused an embankment to collapse just before 5.00am, leading the carriages to derail and tip over.

Three of the seven injured, one of them a pregnant woman, were taken to hospital, while the others were able to go home.

None of the injuries was serious.

Pregnant woman saved from flooded home

Most of the north of the country and some of the south-west was on orange storm alert on Tuesday, following a week in which four people died in weather-related accidents.

Cows in a flooded field in Tennie, north-west France AFP

There were hundreds of emergency calls on Monday:

  • In the central Loiret region firefighters saved a pregnant woman who was washed out of her house when water smashed a bay window half of which was below ground level;

  • Fifty-three millimetres of rain were recorded in the western city of Nantes, with 33 millimetres in just one hour;

  • Melting snow added to rain led the Gave du Pau river to rise to within 25cm of overflowing in the Lourdes Catholic sanctuary and baths where pilgrims take the waters had to be closed;

  • There were several floods and mudslides in the eastern Ardennes region and pupils were trapped in a number of schools;

  • In the south-western Dordogne region the 10th-century Chancelade Abbey was under a metre of water.

"From Wednesday on it will be more or less the end of hostilities," apart from in the south-east, Météo France promises.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.