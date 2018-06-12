Zidane kicks back as France heads to World Cup 2018

French former footballer Zinedine Zidane said Monday he was happy to have some time off after stepping down as Real Madrid coach just days after steering the Spanish giants to a third successive Champions League trophy.

“I’ve got my feet up and am feeling good,” Zidane said at the inauguration of a playground in the north Paris suburb of Saint Denis.

Zidane quit Real at the end of May, saying he had decided to leave at the top and that it was time for a change for both himself and the club.

But he said no other club was involved in his decision to part ways with Real and, although experts have linked him to the French national team coaching job, Zidane insisted he is eyeing no other position at this time.

“I don't know what I'm going to do,” the 45-year-old said. “The most important thing is the decision I’ve taken, the rest we’ll see.”

France ‘capable’ of winning in Russia

Zidane was speaking on the eve of a gala match pitting members of the World Cup-winning French national team of 1998 against international players of the same era.

All members of the team were expected to play with the exception of then-captain Didier Deschamps, who is in Russia as the coach of the 2018 team, hoping to win France a second World Cup.

“There is some talent there, there is some madness, and some desire, because in a competition like this one, that transcends everything else,” Zidane said. “So, yes, they’re capable.

“I have no advice to give,” he added. “I’m just going to support my team, support France and that’s that.”