New EU political crisis overshadows Franco-German meeting

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
How can women's football attract more attention
The 2018 women's Champions League Final featured Olympique Lyonnais and VfL Wolfsburg.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Honoring those who lived through Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi in Novuyo …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How can women's football attract more attention
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    East African runners win everything around them!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Looking back at this year's Roland Garros French Open
  • media
    International report
    The challenges of fasting in Tunisia during Ramadan
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
France Germany European Union

New EU political crisis overshadows Franco-German meeting

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron (right) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Franco-German meeting in Meseberg, Germany on 19 June 2018. Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke

The governments and leaders of France and Germany are discussing European reform on Tuesday in preparation of an EU summit already troubled by a new political crisis over migration.

The Franco-German meeting in Meseberg near Berlin was meant to firm up proposals for integrating the countries using the euro currency.

But as it comes at a time of continent-wide political crisis over migration, French politicians were sounding alarm bells to stop the EU from falling apart.

“Europe is facing an existential threat, and that’s why we have to react right now,” said former French economy minister and current European economy commissioner Pierre Moscovici ahead of the meeting.

“We have to make progress towards a stronger Eurozone, even if it doesn’t match our ambitions, and a much more consistent migration policy. If we fail, we send a message of weakness, and we leave the door open for the populists and nationalists.”

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to set up a common eurozone budget and investment fund modelled on the International Monetary Fund in order to avoid debt crises like the one in Greece.

But Germany is reluctant about the proposals, mainly out of fears its taxpayers will foot the bill for saving weaker economies.

“Germany is basically in favour of risk reduction, making each country solid, stable and subject to market discipline,” says Francesco Saraceno, deputy department director at the French Economic Observatory.

“France seems to lean more towards the idea that whatever market discipline you impose, there will be part of the risk that needs to be absorbed by risk sharing and solidarity between countries.”

And with German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government at risk of collapsing due to an internal rebellion over migration policy, it is not likely France and Germany will be coming to the EU calling for radical reform.

“The risk is they will have some fiscal capacity as France demands, but this fiscal capacity will not really be used and useable to actually dampen asymmetric shocks but be something more symbolic.”

Whatever compromise they reach, Merkel and Macron will go into the 28-29 June EU summit as pro-European leaders in an increasingly anti-European landscape.

Both face opposition from nationalist forces at home and in the governments of Italy, Austria and the Visegrad group of Eastern European countries.

While there appears to be no proposal that will shake up the summit the same way a German-proposed relocation scheme for asylum seekers did three years ago, the divisions are even more pronounced now.

“There is a new populist government in Italy doing everything within its means to try and stop migrants from reaching its shores, and they’re aided and abetted by Sebastian Kurz in Austria and the Eastern countries,” says John Springford, is deputy director of the London-based think tank the Centre for European Reform

“So [the summit] is not likely to be as fractious, but it is similar to the summit where the relocation mechanism was agreed.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.