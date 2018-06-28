Macron to reintroduce national service

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Zimbabwe's informal workers eye July poll for change
An informal trader at the ZCIEA Bulawayo town hall asks political candidates about the issues of spot fines and harassment of vendors.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Zimbabwe's informal workers eye July poll for change
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt2: Chadians in Darfur finally …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Self-driving cars raise questions about sustainable urban transport …
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt1: The challenges of living …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Weird and wonderful turtles
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Military Emmanuel Macron

Macron to reintroduce national service

By
media Emmanuel Macron repested his pledge to introduce national service at the beginning of this year Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP

France is to reintroduce mandatory national service, fulfilling a key campaign promise of President Emmanuel Macron.

The Universal National Service will target around 750,000  male and female 16-year-olds each year and will be divided into two phases with the objective "to promote a sense of civic duty and national unity among French youth" according to the president.

The main outline of plan was presented by Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanqueton at a ministerial meeting on Wednesday. It would take effect in the middle of 2019.

The first phase is a mandatory one-month placement with a focus on civic culture, such as teaching or working with charity.

It could also include traditional military preparation with the police, fire service or army.

The second phase is a voluntary placement of at least three months and up to a year, in an area linked to defence and security, but volunteer work linked to heritage, the environment or social care could also be accepted.

Macron's original plan has been somewhat watered down, partly due to the cost of implementing and running it.

A working group in charge of overseeing consultations estimated the programme could cost 1.6 billion euros a year, with 1.75 billion of initial investment.

Despite a YouGov poll showing about 60 percent of the population in favour of the plan, there has been fierce criticism from all sides of the political spectrum.

Youth organisations objected to what they called "inconsistencies" in the plan.

"Choosing a commitment is just as important as the commitment itself, if not more so," they said.

Sébastien Chenu, an MP from the far-right National Rally party (formally the National Front), slammed the proposal as a gimmick and "a sort of improved school camp".

The hard-left France Unbowed party also criticised the plan saying is not long enough to be effective.

MP Adrien Quatennens told Sud Radio that his party had a better proposition: a "civic service" of nine months between 18 and 25 years, paid the minimum wage, which would allow youth to improve their education levels in French and maths as well as pass the driving test.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.