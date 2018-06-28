France's Lafarge charged over alleged complicity with Syria crimes against humanity

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Angelique Kidjo revisits cult Remain in Light album
Angelique Kidjo
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Angelique Kidjo revisits cult Remain in Light album
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt4: Darfuri refugees hope …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Zimbabwe's informal workers eye July poll for change
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt2: Chadians in Darfur finally …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Self-driving cars raise questions about sustainable urban transport …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Syria France Corruption Terrorism Islamic State

France's Lafarge charged over alleged complicity with Syria crimes against humanity

By
media Lafarge cement works in Jalabiya Delil souleiman / AFP

Franco-Swiss cement giant has been charged with complicity in crimes against humanity and financing terrorism over alleged payments to insurgents, including the Islamic State (IS) armed group, in Syria. The company also faces investigation in Belgium and the US.

The allegations are some of the most serious ever made against a French company.

Lafarge's Syrian subsidiary is alleged to have paid nearly 13 million euros in "taxes" to groups fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, including IS, so as to keep its cement works in in Jalabiya, northern Syria, open.

It is also accused of buying raw materials, including petrol, from suppliers close to IS and endangering its employees' lives.

Lafarge, which has since merged with Swiss firm Holcim, immediately rejected the charges, saying they were not a fair reflection of its responsibilities.

The company, which was ordered to stand bail of 30 million euros, admitted failures in supervision of its Syrian subsidiary but blamed the action on an "unprecedented violation of regulations and internal rules of conformity by people who have since left the group".

Eight former members of senior management, including ex-CEO Bruno Lafont, have been charged with financing terrorism and/or endangering employees' lives.

A hearing for the company's representatives set for 5 June was postponed because of the resignation of CEO Saad Sebbar, who had been appointed in 2017.

Magali Anderson was appointed to replace him last Friday.

Further charges possible

Further charges are possible, since the inquiry has brought to light possible sales of cement to IS.

The case was launched following a legal complaint by the NGOs Sherpa and the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights.

They welcomed the charges in a statement that claimed that "the sale of raw materials accounts for 82 percent of IS's resources", adding that such finance "greatly contributed to the strengthening of its human, material and operational capacities and consequently the perpetration of crimes against humanity".

"We hope the Lafarge case will be a game changer," ECCHR legal adviser Claire Tixeire told RFI. "This can set a precedent, so that multinational companies stop acting with impunity when it comes to the activities of their subsidiaries abroad, and slow down how much they can fuel human rights violations, especially in
armed conflict zones, as was the case for Lafarge in Syria."

Lafarge should  open a compensation fund for all former employees of the Syrian plant, she said. "From 2012 to 2014, a couple of hundred people who were forced to work in conditions that were absolutely incompatible with the respect of human
rights."

Belgian, US investigations

Belgian investigators hooked up with the French investigation last year.

They raided the headquarters of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, which owned 20 percent of Lafarge at the time of the alleged crimes, and questioned four of its top bosses.

The US Department of Justice and the FBI have asked for access to the Belgian investigators' findings and, sources have told Le Monde newspaper, those of the French investigators, too, leading to the possibility of a legal case in America.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.