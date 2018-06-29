Macron hails EU summit cooperation on migration

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Angelique Kidjo revisits cult Remain in Light album
Angelique Kidjo
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Angelique Kidjo revisits cult Remain in Light album
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt4: Darfuri refugees hope …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Lav Diaz's dark Season of the Devil, Samuel Collardey's luminous …
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt3: Water crisis
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Zimbabwe's informal workers eye July poll for change
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe

Macron hails EU summit cooperation on migration

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media at the Brussels summit REUTERS/Eva Plevier

European Union leaders have reached a deal on steps to tackle migration during all-night talks Friday. Italy had blocked an agreement until it got more help on the issue but French President Emmanuel hailed a victory for European cooperation.

Italy's prime minister Giuseppe Conte said his country was "at last", no longer alone.

Italy has turned away migrant boats in recent weeks, sparking a fresh political row three years after the bloc faced its biggest-ever migration crisis.

After the deal was reached Macron said European cooperation had won the day.

"There's a will to better protect the borders, to strengthen the rules of reception," he said.

The 28 leaders agreed to consider setting up "disembarkation platforms" outside the bloc, most probably in north Africa, in a bid to discourage migrants boarding EU-bound smuggler boats.

Member countries could set up migrant processing centres -- but only on a voluntary basis -- to determine whether to admit arrivals as refugees or turn them away as "economic migrants".

The summit also offered a concession to German Chancellor Merkel, who faces a rebellion from within her own coalition government, with moves to stop migrants registered in Italy and other EU countries from moving to Germany.

"After intensive discussion on what is perhaps the most challenging issue for the European Union, it is a good message that we have adopted a joint text," Merkel said.

She had earlier warned that "migration could end up determining Europe's destiny" if it failed to reach an agreement.

As the summit got underway, EU president Donald Tusk issued a fresh warning on the need for action on migration to stave off rising populism and authoritarianism, saying that "the stakes are high and time is short".

This applies to eastern European countries, in particular Hungary and Poland which are reticient to share the burden of migrant quotas to help allieviate southern nations.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.