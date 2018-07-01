Air pollution linked to diabetes

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Our unique and individual fingerprints
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Our unique and individual fingerprints
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Escape from Aleppo: one man's journey
  • media
    World music matters
    Angelique Kidjo revisits cult Remain in Light album
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt4: Darfuri refugees hope …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Lav Diaz's dark Season of the Devil, Samuel Collardey's luminous …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
Health Pollution United States Ecology

Air pollution linked to diabetes

By
media A traffic jam in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi TONY KARUMBA / AFP

A study has found that even relatively low levels of air pollution is a risk factor for diabetes.

Air pollution contributed to more than three million new cases of diabetes globally in 2016, roughly 14 percent of all new cases that year, to a study published in this month's issue of the Lancet Planetary Health.

The researchers gathered data on nearly two million US veterans, who had been monotored for eight years and had no history of diabetes.

When patient information was compared to air quality, the scientists found the risk of developing diabetes "exhibited a strong link to air pollution".

The research by the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis shows that poor diet, lack of exercise and genetic disposition are not the only underlying causes of diabetes, although they are major factors.

Air pollution, even below levels considered safe by the World Health Organisation (WHO), can cause an increased risk of the chronic disease.

It is believed to reduce the body's insulin production and can also cause inflammation.

The number of people with diabetes has increased more than four-fold over the last few decades, according to the WHO, from roughly 100 million in 1980, to 420 million in 2014.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.