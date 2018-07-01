RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Our unique and individual fingerprints
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h33 GMT
France
Crime Law France Prisons

French armed robber escapes jail in helicopter

By
media The prison at Réau from which Redoine Faïd escaped on Sunday Thomas SAMSON/AFP

A notorious career criminal escaped from a jail near Paris by helicopter on Sunday. Police are searching for Redoine Faïd warning that he and his accomplices are extremely dangerous.

Three heavily armed men helped the 46-year-old repeat offender break out of the prison in Réau, in the city's south-eastern suburbs, in a helicopter they had hijacked from Le Bourget airport.

The helicopter was flown by an instructor who had been waiting for a pupil and was forced to fly at gunpoint, according to police sources.

He was in a state of shock after being released by the hijackers, who ditched the helicopter 60km away in the north-east of the capital.

The escape came after an appeal court sentenced Faïd to 25 years for masterminding a botched armed robbery, which ended in the death of police officer Aurélie Fouquet, in May 2010.

He had already escaped from jail in 2013, blasting his way out of a prison in northern France using dynamite, briefly taking four guards hostage and holing up in a hotel on an industrial estate where he was captured six weeks later.

In 2017 he was sentenced to 10 years for that escape and 18 years for an attack on a cash-in-transit vehicle.

Inspired by Scarface

Faïd, who at one point convinced a parole board that he was going straight, has made a number of television appearances and coauthored two books about his delinquent youth and rise in the criminal world on the outskirts of Paris.

He has said that his life of crime was inspired by Hollywood films like Scarface and Heat.

There have been at least eight helicopter escapes from French jails since 1986.

One of them, in which burglar Michel Vaujour was rescued by his wife, Nadine, was the subject of a film, La Fille de l'air, starring Béatrice Dalle.

