Abortion rights champion Simone Veil honoured at France's Panthéon

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Our unique and individual fingerprints
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Our unique and individual fingerprints
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Escape from Aleppo: one man's journey
  • media
    World music matters
    Angelique Kidjo revisits cult Remain in Light album
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt4: Darfuri refugees hope …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Lav Diaz's dark Season of the Devil, Samuel Collardey's luminous …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Women's rights Abortion Holocaust

Abortion rights champion Simone Veil honoured at France's Panthéon

By
media French Republican Guards carry the coffins of Simone Veil and her late husband Antoine Veil in the Panthéon Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

The coffins of Holocaust survivor and former French health minister Simone Veil and her husband Antoine were transferred to the Panthéon in Paris on Sunday in a solemn ceremony honouring a figure "whose struggles made our epoch", as the French presidency put it. Emmanuel Macron said the move was a tribute to the women who have made France without receiving their due from the nation.

In a speech at the monument where France's most respected sons are buried, along with just four of its daughters, Macron said honouring Veil was a "decision of all the French people".

"With Simone Veil, those generations of women who have made France without the nation offering the recognition or the liberty that was their due enter here," the president, who was accompanied by his wife, Brigitte, declared.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte follow the coffins into the Panthéon Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Veil, whose death a year ago, sparked an outpouring of emotion, was taken to Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp along with her family in 1944 at the age of 16.

Her mother, father and brother died in the Holocaust.

She went on to become health minister and introduce limited abortion rights for women in 1974, becoming the first elected president of the European parliament in 1979.

Passion for Europe

The coffins on Place Edmond Rostand before being carried down rue Soufflot to the mausoleum REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

On Sunday, as thousands watched, her flag-draped coffin and that of her husband, Antoine, were taken into the crypt of the Panthéon to the strains of Bach's fifth cello suite.

They had been carried along a blue carpet, the colour chosen to symbolise her enthusiasm for the European Union.

"We owe it to Simone Veil not to allow the doubts and the crises that are assailing Europe attenuate the stunning victory that for the last 70 years we have won over the traumas and mistakes of past centuries," Macron said.

The coffins will lie in state until Monday and admission to the monument will be free of charge from 1-8 July.

Silence of concentration camp

The crowd waits for the coffins to pass Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

They had been on show at Paris's Museum of the Shoah for 48 hours.

A minute's almost-silence, recorded at Auschwitz a few days ago, was played after Macron's speech, followed by a rendition of the Marseillaise by opera singer Barbara Hendricks.

The year's gap between Veil's death and her transfer to the Panthéon was much shorter than that observed for the 72 men and four women who preceded her.

Veil's husband, Antoine, a senior civil servant who went into business, died in 2013.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.