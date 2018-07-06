Top French court rules fraternity applies to migrants

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Zero waste movement in France 'becoming sexier and sexier'
The festival held a range of workshops to teach you how to be a zero waster.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Cape Verdean Carmen Souza and the Creole connection
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Potentially game-changing malaria testing kit secures Ugandan …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Zero waste movement in France 'becoming sexier and sexier'
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Our unique and individual fingerprints
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Law France Migration Asylum-seekers

Top French court rules fraternity applies to migrants

By
media French farmer Cédric Herrou has been taken to court for helpming migrants at the border with Italy REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

France's highest legal body has ruled that helping migrants who have entered French territory illegally is not a crime, citing the "principle of fraternity". But the Constitutional Council did endorse legal action against individuals who help them enter France, even if their motive is not personal gain.

Interior Minister Gérard Collomb welcomed the judgement in a statement, saying that the refusal to extend exemptions from prosecution for aiding illegal entry "validates the government's policies".

But the lawyer for farmer Cédric Herrou, a solidarity campaigner who brought the case so as to stop prosecutions of activists who help migrants, also hailed an "immense victory".

"The principle of fraternity has been recognised," Patrice Spinosi told the media. But he regretted that the question of aiding entry was not covered by the ruling.

Asylum law reform

Herrou and another campaigner appealed against two clauses of France's recently amended asylum and immigration law.

One allows for sentences of up to five years in jail and a 30,000-euro fine for helping "illegal entry, circulation and sojourn".

The other, amended during the recent parliamentary debates on the law in the light of complaints that it made solidarity a crime, rules out prosecution if the case concerns relatives or individuals "when the relevant act has given rise to no direct or indirect material reward".

Permissible help would mean "providing legal advice or food, lodging or medical care... or all other help that aims to preserve the dignity or physical well-being".

Herrou and his team found the formulation "too vague", arguing that it would leave activists open to prosecution as if they were people traffickers.

“It was not clear whether citizens or NGOs when helping migrants would be prosecuted,” Jules Bejot, of Brussels-based thinktank Migration Policy Group told RFI.

“Today what the constitutional court has said is that when helping people on a humanitarian basis and without any remuneration there should never be any criminalisation. But the ambiguity remains on one point which is helping people to enter onto French soil.”

Liberty, equality, fraternity

President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (REM) saw its first major divisions over the changes to the law, with one MP, Jean-Michel Clément, resigning from the party after voting against them.

Collomb at the time criticised "an extremely dangerous category of totally irresponsible people ... who are calling for the abolition of borders".

Citing the French republic's motto of "Liberty, equality, fraternity", the Constitutional Council found that, by "banning all help provided to an undocumented foreigner", the law had not maintained balance between the "principle of fraternity" and "preserving public order".

"The freedom to help another, for humanitarian reasons, follows from the principle of fraternity, without consideration of the legality of their presence on the national territory," it declared.

Immunity from prosecution should apply to "all assistance provided with a humanitarian aim", it added.

Jurisprudence

The decision to recognise fraternity as a constitutional value should serve as jurisprudence, the council's president, former foreign affairs minister Laurent Fabius, said on Friday.

“The constitutional court has asked parliament to get rid of the amendments which enable the prosecution of Cédric Herrou and others like him,” Bejot commented. “We hope that now parliament will review the law and bring it into line with the principle of fraternity which is the basis of our constitution. This is really significant because what it means is Cédric Herrou and others should have the freedom to help people in need.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.