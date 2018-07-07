Eurostars cancelled Saturday

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Gardening to build community
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Gardening to build community
  • media
    World music matters
    Cape Verdean Carmen Souza and the Creole connection
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Potentially game-changing malaria testing kit secures Ugandan …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Zero waste movement in France 'becoming sexier and sexier'
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Eurostar France Britain Belgium Transport Tourism

Eurostars cancelled Saturday

By
media An idle high speed Eurostar train is seen at the Paris Gare du Nord train … A Eurostar train is seen at the Paris Gare du Nord station REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Three Eurostar trains were cancelled and others were delayed on Satuday because of "operational staffing problems".

The three trains cancelled were the 14.13 Paris-London, the 16.31 London-Paris and the 17.04 London-Brussels, the company announced.

Eurostar warns of delays

Three Paris-London trains - the 11.13, 12.13 and 13.13 - were delayed for about two hours, according to French rail company SNCF.

In a tweet Eurostar said the disruption was due to "operational staffing issues in Paris Gare du Nord", adding that it hoped they would be resolved shortly.

A spokesperson told the AFP news agency early on Saturday afternoon that the problems had been resolved and the cancellations were made to "allow traffic to return to normal".

The service suffered delays on Friday because of an electrical fault.

The disruption comes at the start of French schools' summer holidays with roads clogged with traffic jams and a strike on French national railways.

The weather's fine, though.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.