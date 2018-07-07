French shippping firm pulls out of Iran due to Trump sanctions

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Gardening to build community
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Gardening to build community
  • media
    World music matters
    Cape Verdean Carmen Souza and the Creole connection
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Potentially game-changing malaria testing kit secures Ugandan …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Zero waste movement in France 'becoming sexier and sexier'
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Iran France Shipping Donald Trump Nuclear

French shippping firm pulls out of Iran due to Trump sanctions

By
media US President Donald Trump REUTERS/Leah Millis

The world's third-largest container shipping company, France's CMA-CGM, is to pull out of Iran because of the sanctions imposed by Donald Trump when he withdrew the US from the multilateral nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

"Because of the Trump administration, we have decided to end our service to Iran," Rodolphe Saade told an economic conference in Aix-en-Provence in southern France. "Our Chinese competitors are hesitating a bit, so they may have different relationships with the Trump administration."

CMA-CGM signed a memorandum of understanding with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines to lease spaces for vessels, operate joint shipping lines and cooperate on the use of port terminals.

Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal in May, restoring sanctions against Iran and against foreign companies who do business with it.

He gave foreign companies 180 days to cease activity there.

French carmaker Peugeot has already decided to quit and oil company Total has announced it will withdraw from a huge gas project after failing to win an exemption from Washington.

"You can't head an international group present in 130 countries without having access to American finance," Total boss Patrick Pouyanné told RTL radio on Saturday. "So American law effectively applies and so we have to leave Iran."

Total has written off 40 million dollars (35 million euros) because of the decision, he said. "For Total, which invests 15 billion dollars a year, it's not a lot."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.