Migrants' solidarity march ends 1,400km trek in Calais

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Gardening to build community
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Gardening to build community
  • media
    World music matters
    Cape Verdean Carmen Souza and the Creole connection
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Potentially game-changing malaria testing kit secures Ugandan …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Zero waste movement in France 'becoming sexier and sexier'
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Migration Racism Calais

Migrants' solidarity march ends 1,400km trek in Calais

By
media "Open the borders" is the message on this demonstrator's placard REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A 69-day march in solidarity with migrants ended in Calais on Saturday after crossing the whole of France.

Several hundred activists and voluntary workers, accompanied by a handful of migrants, arrived in the Channel port on Saturday, marching past the site of the former "Jungle" camp, which was to some 10,000 migrants before being cleared by the French authorities.

According to official figures, about 400 migrants are in the town at the moment, hoping to make the crossing to Britain by jumping on to lorries.

The march, which was organised by NGOs L'Auberge des Migrants and la Roya Citoyenne, set off from the Italian border town of Vintimille on 30 April.

Banners called for the scrapping of the EU's Dublin regulation, which stipulates that migrants' requests to stay must be handled in their country of arrival, and the abolition of all borders.

Organisers said their effort was proof that a "France that welcomes people" exists.

Auberge des Migrants vice-president François Guennec welcomed this week's ruling by the Constitutional Council that the principle of fraternity protects activists who help migrants on French soil from prosecution.

But he accused President Emmanuel Macron's government of want to "detain and deport" people who want to come to the country.

A delegation from the march was to go on to London on Sunday.

Twenty-four migrants accompanying them were arrested as their coach boarded a ferry because they did not have the necessary documents.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.