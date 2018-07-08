RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Tour de France 2018 Sport Cycling Tour de France

Tour de France 2018 starts with surprise

By
media Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain carries his bicycle after his crash on the 201-km Stage 1 from Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile to Fontenay-le-Comte Jeff Pachoud/Pool via REUTERS

The first stage of the 2018 Tour de France ended with four-time champion Chris Froome and other favourites lagging behind Colombian Fernando Gaviria. The second stage is expected to be the perfect platform for Gaviria to challenge Peter Sagan in the green jersey struggle.

Froome, who fell into a ditch during the first stage, and other favourites Richie Porte and Adam Yates trailed Gaviria in the overall standings by one minute one second.

"I'm the first Colombian to wear the yellow jersey for 15 years," said the 23-year-old Colombian, who is on his first-ever Tour de France and who already has 33 wins to his name.

Colombia's cycling-mad president Juan Manuel Santos, who visited the Tour de France last year, rushed to congratulate him on Twitter.

Colombia's president congratules Fernando Gaviria

US rider Lawson Craddock, who also fell during the first stage, suffered a fracture line in his left shoulder, as well as a cut over his right eye that left his face covered in blood.

It is the 26-year-old's second Tour de France.

 

