French business bureau quits Russia claiming obstruction

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
  • media
    Culture in France
    Olivier Py addresses the challenges of this year's Avignon Festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Forest conservation efforts in Madagascar making poor people …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France encourages new generation of global citizens through Labcitoyen …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Overcoming personal struggles, refugee students in eastern Chad …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe

French business bureau quits Russia claiming obstruction

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron with Russia's Vladimir Putin in May Dmitry LOVETSKY / POOL / AFP

Business France, the government agency charged with promoting French companies abroad, has closed its office in Russia, the French embassy there announced on Monday.

"Local conditions no longer allowed Business France to carry out its mission," an embassy statement said, complaining of "illegal seizures carried out on its bank account" and the "expulsion of its director who had a diplomatic passport".

Four senior French diplomats were among the 58 foreigners expelled by Russia in retaliation for Britain's expulsion of 140 Russians over the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

The Russian authorities had made it clear that Business France can no longer operate in the manner prescribed by French law, the statement said.

Private firms will now help French companies operate in Russia.

The Russian foreign affairs ministry declared itself surprised by the decision, according to the Interfax news agency, adding that it was in favour of developing economic ties.

The announcement came as the French team headed home after winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia and as US President Donald Trump met Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.