Paris renames metro stations after World Cup stars

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
  • media
    Culture in France
    Olivier Py addresses the challenges of this year's Avignon Festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Forest conservation efforts in Madagascar making poor people …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France encourages new generation of global citizens through Labcitoyen …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Overcoming personal struggles, refugee students in eastern Chad …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Paris France Sport Football World Cup 2018

Paris renames metro stations after World Cup stars

By
media France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysées after France win the Soccer World Cup final Reuters

Paris's transport authority has temporarily renamed six metro stations in honour of the team that won France the 2018 World Cup.

As France awaited the arrival of the conquering heroes Monday, the RATP regional transport network put up temporary signs at six metro stations in their honour:

  • Victor Hugo station was renamed Victor Hugo Lloris, after the captain and goalkeeper whose second-half mistake gave rivals Croatia breif hope of a comeback;

  • Bercy has become Bercy les Bleus, a play on words on "merci", the French for "thank you";

  • Avron has been renamed Nous Avron Gagné, a pun on the French for "We've won";

  • Charles de Gaulle-Etoile became On a 2 Etoiles (We have two stars), referring to France's two World Cup wins in 1998 and this year;

  • Notre-Dame des Champs has become Notre Didier Deschamps, after the team's coach, who was also a midfielder in the 1998 side;

  • Champs-Elysees- Clemenceau has been changed to Deschamps Elysees-Clemenceau, giving the coach a second tribute.

The RATP is to provide the open-top double-decker electric bus that the team will use to greet fans between the Place de l'Etoile, site of the Arc de Triomphe, and the Elysée Palace, where they will be received by President Emmanuel Macron.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.