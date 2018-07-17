Freed Charlie Hebdo attackers' mentor to face retrial in Algeria

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
He had already been stripped of his French nationality.
Beghal was tried in absentia in Algeria in 2003 and sentenced to 20 years for membership of a terrorist organisation.
He served two prison sentences in France, the second for plotting the escape of Smaïn Aït Ali Belkacem, who was behind the 1995 bombing of the Paris regional transport network on behalf of the Armed Islamic Groups, which were at the time fighting a civil war against the Algerian government.
In prison he befriended Chérif Kouachi and Amédy Coulibaly, who, along with Chérif's brother Saïd, carried out the January 2015 attacks on the offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine and a kosher supermarket.