Japan-EU trade deal a free trade message to Trump

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
  • media
    Culture in France
    Olivier Py addresses the challenges of this year's Avignon Festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Forest conservation efforts in Madagascar making poor people …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France encourages new generation of global citizens through Labcitoyen …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Overcoming personal struggles, refugee students in eastern Chad …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Japan USA Free trade European Union Donald Trump

Japan-EU trade deal a free trade message to Trump

By
media European leaders Donald Tust and Jean-Claude Juncker meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Reuters

Japan and the EU on Tuesday signed a free trade deal and declared they were sending a "clear message" against protectionism. The deal comes as US President Donald Trump's isolationist policies erect barriers and bring the risk of trade war.

The deal signed in Tokyo is the largest ever negotiated by the EU and creates a massive free trade zone, eliminating tariffs for everything from Japanese cars to French cheese.

Japan/EU trade deal warning to Trump 17/07/2018 - by Jan van der Made
It should be a big boost to Japan and of course to the European economy.
Listen

It has been in the making for some time but the timing of its signing is no coincidence.

It comes just after Monday's visit by EU leaders Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker to China.

The signal is clear: the EU is linking up with Japan, and to a certain extent with China, to form a united front against any US attempts to go it alone.

Japan's economy

“The EU has been negotiating a deal with Japan where they will be eliminating most tariffs of, winding up eventually to 99 percent of all goods, exported between the EU and Japan,” says Robert Oulds, of the Bruges Research Group, a London-based thinktank.

“[Japan is] still a significant economy, despite its recent and ongoing economic problems. So it should actually be a big boost to Japan and of course to the European economy."

Oulds thinks the deal will encourage trade and is sending a message that internatioinal trade liberalisation is ”actually still underway”.

“It is something that the EU wants and something that Japan clearly wants, as well. So this is something that is beneficial to all countries concerned and perhaps possibly even Britain as well,” he says.

How far does the trade deal differ from agreements the EU has with Beijing?

“The EU still hasn’t got a free trade agreement with China,” says Oulds.

“Of course, it does allow particular Chinese goods, trusted traders, to export with limited obstruction into the EU. There are trade agreements between the EU and China about easy clearance of customs and getting around most of the checks that normally be put in place.”

Brexit danger

Meanwhile, Britain is still in the EU and as such can be a signatory to the EU-Japan deal. But what happens when the UK leaves the EU?

That depends on when the deal is ratified, according to Oulds. “It would need the formal approval of the institutions of the EU, the European Parliament and, of course, of those other member states. It would have to go through the House of Commons presuming it is all agreed and managed and in place to be ratified before the 29 March 2019, which is much less than a year away now.

“But, if it is in place, the House of Commons, the British Parliament have voted for this agreement before then and it is ratified formally and is therefore law, it would actually, as long as all the parties, Britain and Japan, want it to continue, it would also apply to Britain,” he says.

Free trade message

The question is under which terms the UK will leave Britain and whether it is attractive for the US to make deals with the UK if London somehow manages to remain within the common market.

But one thing is clear: the EU and Japan made a point in telling Washington that isolation is not the way to go and that the major economic powers will continue with their free trade policies, with or without the United States.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.