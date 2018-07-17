Pro-Macron MP detained in French corruption inquiry

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
  • media
    Culture in France
    Olivier Py addresses the challenges of this year's Avignon Festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Forest conservation efforts in Madagascar making poor people …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France encourages new generation of global citizens through Labcitoyen …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Overcoming personal struggles, refugee students in eastern Chad …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Emmanuel Macron Corruption Tax evasion

Pro-Macron MP detained in French corruption inquiry

By
media Thierry Solère when he was Republicans candidate François Fillon's spokesman in 2017 PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP

An MP for President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (REM) has been taken into custody as part of a corruption and tax-dodging inquiry.

Thierry Solère was taken in for questioning in Nanterre, just outside Paris, on Tuesday morning, following the lifting of his parliamentary immunity on 11 July.

An investigation into tax fraud, launched in September 2016, has since been broadened to cover suspicions of influence-peddling, misuse of corporate assets, illegal election financing and failure to declare revenue to the parliamentarians' assets watchdog.

From Fillon to Macron

Solère, one of several politicians who defected to Macron's camp during the 2017 presidential election campaign, was expelled from the mainstream-right Republicans and went on to join REM.

The tax fraud allegations date back to 2010-13 when he was a regional councillor, becoming an MP in 2012 and allying himself to Bruno Le Maire, who also quit the Republicans when François Fillon's presidential campaign ran aground and is now economy minister.

In 2017 the Canard Enchaîné weekly revealed that he had failed to pay some of his taxes for that period, leading to part of his salary being seized.

Solère said that he had been subjected to a run-of-the-mill check and had not committed any crime.

Waste disposal consultancy

At the time he also worked as a consultant, notably for waste disposal firm Chimirec, which paid him 12,000 euros a month, according to investigative website Mediapart.

The investigators suspect him of abusing his influence as a local and national elected representative to help his clients win contracts, according to Le Monde newspaper.

He is also suspected of providing a fake job as parliamentary assistant to Isabelle Fabiew, the wife of Eric Fabiew, the boss of Aliapur a tyre recycling company that is also recognised by the French parliament as a lobby group for which Solère worked as a consultant between 2003 and 2012, the paper says.

Property deals

Another allegation involves loans of over a million euros granted by property companies owned by a personal friend.

These were supposedly never declared to the tax authorities and are said to have been used to buy three apartments that were then sold back to the same companies for a profit.

Solère denies breaking any laws and transmitted the demand for his immunity to be lifted to the parliamentary speaker himself, saying he wanted to explain his side of the case to the investigators.

Collateral damage

The scandal has caused some collateral damage.

Former justice minister Jean-Jacques Urvoas was charged in June for violation of the principle of professional secrecy, accused of communicating details of the case to Solère.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.