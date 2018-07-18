French MPs want food firms crackdown after baby milk scandal

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
  • media
    Culture in France
    Olivier Py addresses the challenges of this year's Avignon Festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Forest conservation efforts in Madagascar making poor people …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France encourages new generation of global citizens through Labcitoyen …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Overcoming personal struggles, refugee students in eastern Chad …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Law France Health Food

French MPs want food firms crackdown after baby milk scandal

By
media Lactalis headquarters in Laval, western France REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A French parliamentary commission is to propose tighter controls on the food-processing industry after 36 babies were found to have been infected by tainted milk marketed by Lactalis, the world's biggest dairy products company, which is basd in France.

The food processing industry cannot be left to police itself, the commission's chairman, Christian Hutin, told Europe 1 radio ahead of the official unveiling of its report on Wednesday.

The MPs were asked to look into food safety following the discovery last year that 36 babies had been infected with salmonella poisoning after consuming milk processed by Lactalis.

The recall of the products was chaotic, with some products still in the shops three weeks after it was ordered, and subsequent inquiries found that the company did not act after finding traces of salmonella in its equipment because it did not find any in milk.

In total 204 babies were infected between 2005 and 2017, Lactalis representatives told the commission.

Improving recall procedures

Hutin called for tighter outside policing, not only of the industry but also of the laboratories charged with testing products.

The laboratory that worked with Lactalis did 90 percent of its business with the company, casting doubt on its independence, he pointed out.

Companies should be "hit in the wallet" if they do not "respect a form of ethics and rigour" in policing themselves, Hutin said.

To improve recall procedures, the commission wants to introduce stress tests that examine possible reactions to certain scenarios, use barcodes to stop sales, and improve training in retail outlets on the question.

It proposes that every shop should have one employee in charge of public health issues.

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has promised to look into the possibility of using customers' banking details to notify them if products they have bought are being recalled, although the proposal could run into problems relating to banking confidentiality.

A separate committee, set up by consumers' and professional groups, has called for the establishment of a government website where producers and retailers would be obliged to post all necessary information.

Call for single authority

The parliamentary commission is deeply critical of the lack of coordination of government supervision of food safety, currently covered by three different ministries - health, agriculture and economy.

There should be a single authority with "a single number, a single site, [taking] a single decision", Hutin said.

Addressing the commission last month, Le Maire opposed that idea, saying that the current food safety body, the DGAL, which comes under the agriculture ministry, and the anti-fraud office, DGCCRF, which comes under the economy ministry, "have very different responsibilities".

But there should be a hierarchy, headed by his ministry, when a crisis erupts, he said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.