Activist given six-month suspended sentence for cross-border migrant aid

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris summer festival offers culture for all ... for free
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
  • media
    Culture in France
    Olivier Py addresses the challenges of this year's Avignon Festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Forest conservation efforts in Madagascar making poor people …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France encourages new generation of global citizens through Labcitoyen …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Law France Migration Italy

Activist given six-month suspended sentence for cross-border migrant aid

By
media Migrants holding a banner saying "No more borders!" on a solidarity march in Calais on 7 July REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Italian woman who helped a group of Eritrean migrants cross into France has been given a heavier sentence on appeal. Her lawyer says she will take the case to the country's top appeals court.

Francesca Peirotti, 31, was given a six-month suspended sentence and banned from entering the French département of Alpes-Maritime, which borders Italy, for five years, a stiffer sentence than the 1,000-euro fine she was appealing against.

She is an activist with the Habitat et Citoyenneté group, which is based in Alpes-Maritime.

In 2016 she picked up eight Eritreans, including a baby, on a carpark in Vintimille, on the Italian side of the border, and took them into France in a van marked "Urgence Sociale Croix-Rouge" (Social emergency Red Cross).

A joint patrol of French and Italian police stopped her in France and she was charged with helping the illegal entry of foreigners to France, as well as possession of drugs.

Her defence was that she was acting for humanitarian purposes but the court rejected her argument that the Eritreans' security and dignity would be infringed in Italy.

Her lawyer, Zia Oloumi, told the AFP news agency that she intends to take the case to the Court of Cassation, as have two other migration activists, Pierre-Alain Mannoni and Cédric Herrou.

France's Constitutional Council this month ruled that people who helped migrants for humanitarian reasons within France could not be prosecuted.

But it said that helping them cross the border, even if it was not for personal profit, would remain an offence.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.