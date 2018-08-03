RFI in 15 languages

 

Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
The Fuengirola coast in Spain in 2006.
 
Environment
Weather France heatwave Tourism

France swelters as heatwave intensifies

By
media The Eiffel Tower and heatsoaked environs on 2 August AFP/Gérard Julien

Temperatures in France were expected to soar to as high as 40°C this weekend as two-thirds of the country was declared to be on heatwave alert. And the country's roads were expected to be clogged as tourists either head for holiday destinations or return from the beaches of the Mediterranean.

Sixty-six of mainland France's 95 départements were on alert on Friday morning, just one below the record set on 21 June 2017.

By the afternoon the figure had risen to equal that record.

Temperatures were forecast to be highest in the southern Rhone valley at 39-40°C, while in most of the country they were expected to hit 34-38°C.

Anyone wishing to cut down on the sweat, should head for the Channel coast of Brittany in the north-west, where the temperature will be a relatively restrained 25-28°C.

Storms were forecast in the Alps, the Côte d'Azur and the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

The heat is expected to slack off a bit on Sunday but then rise again on Monday and Tuesday before cooling off in the middle of the week.

As people who took their holidays in July head home and those taking part or all of August off head for their destinations.

Traffic is expected to be particularly heavy on Saturday, leading Health Minister Agnès Buzyn to appeal to motorists to keep off the road during the daytime.

She is keen to avoid the thousands of deaths, many of elderly people, that took place in the heatwaves of 2003 and 2006, although emergency services are already reporting that they are overloaded.

Production was cut on Friday at France's oldest nuclear power station, at Fessenheim in the east.

It uses water from the Grand Canal d'Alsace to cool its reactors and power its supply circuits.

Power company EDF said the aim was to reduce the amount of hot water poured back into the waterway after the operations and insisted that the situation did not affect the installation's security.

 

