Three foreigners employed by France's Sodexo murdered in Kabul

Three foreign nationals working for the French food services company Sodexo were kidnapped and killed in the capital of Afghanistan on Thursday.

The incident happened after the group left their office with a car and driver Thursday.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the killings.

Criminal gangs often target foreigners and wealthy locals for ransom and sometimes hand them over to insurgent groups.

The victims were from India, Macedonia and Malaysia, a spokesman for the interior ministry said.

India and Malaysia have both confirmed the deaths of their citizens and said they are are seeking to repatriate their bodies, adding they were working with Afghan authorities.

Police say they believe it is a "terrorist incident".

"They had been shot inside the car," said interior ministry official Bahar Mehr.

Another spokesman from the ministry said the car's driver was being questioned by police and treated as a possible suspect.

He added that all three had been handcuffed and shot, with two of the bodies later placed in the trunk of the car.

"On behalf of the Sodexo community, I want to say that our hearts are with their families, friends and colleagues," said chief executive Denis Machuel.

A psychological helpline has been set up for employees in the country.