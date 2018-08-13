French minister joins call to save Ukrainian filmmaker from Russian jail

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Invisible Eye, part II
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part II
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Russia France Cinema Ukraine Crimea

French minister joins call to save Ukrainian filmmaker from Russian jail

By
media A rally demanding the release of film director Oleg Sentsov and other Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia in Kiev, Ukraine, in 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

French Culture Minister Françoise Nyssen has joined over 100 actors and cinema directors in a call to free Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who has been on hunger strike in a Russian jail for nearly three months. World-famous directors such as Ken Loach, David Cronenberg, Jean-Luc Godard, Costa-Gravas and Margarethe von Trotte signed an open letter in Le Monde newspaper that claimed Sentsiv's life is in danger.

"With his health apparently deteriorating rapidly with each passing day, it is time to act. And fast," the open letter published on Monday declares.

"To do nothing would be to let Oleg Sentsov die," it claimed and called on the EU and UN to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into freeing him.

Sentsov, 42, is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of terrorism almost three years ago.

In a trial that "blatantly failed to respect the rights of the defence", according to the letter, he was found to have committed arson in his native Crimea when Russia annexed it from Ukraine.

Held in Siberia

He is being held in a prison in northern Siberia, leading the statement to compare his fate to that of author Alexander Solzhenitsyn, who spent seven years in a Soviet gulag.

Sentsov's lawyers say he has lost 14 kilos since starting his hunger strike on 14 May and on Friday said he was "ready to die".

Last week his cousin warned that his health was "catastrophically bad", prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to take up his case in a telephone call with Putin.

The Russian authorities deny that his condition is serious.

The prison service said he was "not seen to be underweight and a worsening in his state of health is not observed" in a statement on Saturday, adding that his health is "satisfactory" and "all necessary measures", including giving him nutritional supplements, are being taken.

Sentsov has refused to be taken to hospital.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.