Environment
Weather France Storm Tourism

Storms lash south of France

By
A flooded campsite in Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas, southern France, on Thursday

Hail and winds of up to 99km/hr hit much of southern France on Sunday night with four départements still on high alert on Monday morning. Nine children in a summer camp were slightly injured and a man was reported missing.

Heavy storms hit most of the south of France on Sunday, with less serious ones in the north.

But the Météo France weather service reduced the alert from 19 to four - Bouches du Rhône, Drôme, Var and Vaucluse - on Monday, when rain, high winds and possibly hail were forecast.

There was hail in parts of the country and winds of 51-70km/hr in the Camargue and 70-99km/hr in the Prevençal town of Marignane.

But the storms were less intense than those that hit the south of the country on Thursday.

Nine children were injured in a holiday camp on low ground in the Gard and a 60-year-old man has gone missing.

