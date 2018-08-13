Storms lash south of France

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
A flooded campsite in Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas, southern France, on Thursday
AFP
Hail and winds of up to 99km/hr hit much of southern France on Sunday night with four départements still on high alert on Monday morning. Nine children in a summer camp were slightly injured and a man was reported missing.
Heavy storms hit most of the south of France on Sunday, with less serious ones in the north.
But the Météo France weather service reduced the alert from 19 to four - Bouches du Rhône, Drôme, Var and Vaucluse - on Monday, when rain, high winds and possibly hail were forecast.
There was hail in parts of the country and winds of 51-70km/hr in the Camargue and 70-99km/hr in the Prevençal town of Marignane.