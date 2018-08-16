Canadian set to be new Air France boss despite union opposition

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Invisible Eye, part II
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part II
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Air France-KLM France Airline Transport Labour

Canadian set to be new Air France boss despite union opposition

By
media Ben Smith at the 2016 International Air Transport Association Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Dublin REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Canadian Ben Smith looks set to be named the new CEO of Air France, despite trade union opposition to a foreigner heading the national carrier. Smith is currently the number two of Air Canada.

The Canadian, who is currently president of airlines and chief operating officer at Air Canada, has an "excellent profile", French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire declared before the Air France board meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The state has a 14.3 percent share of the company and Le Maire said that government representatives would vote for Smith.

He fulfils its conditions of having "a good knowledge of the airline sector and international competition" and "has already proved himself in a large airline", the minister explained.

Smith concluded a 10-year agreement with flight crew unions at Air Canada's low-cost arm, Rouge, and is credited with transforming Toronto Airport into the centre of the company's international operations.

Unions oppose foreigner

But on Thursday morning a joint committee of nine out of the 10 unions at the company slammed the prospective appointment.

"It is inconceivable that the Air France company, French since 1933, should fall into the hands of a foreign executive whose candidacy is being promoted by a competitor," a statement said.

The competitor in question is US-based Delta Airlines, which owns 8.8 percent of the company.

"The choice of candidate should be based on the defence of the interests of our national company," the statement continued, adding that the meeting was taking place "on the quiet", the day after a public holiday and during the summer vacation period.

In an interview published on Sunday, pilots' union leader Philippe Evain also condemned the idea and pledged "15 days of strikes" if the new boss did not reopen negotiations on a union pay demand.

On Wednesday he accused the board of preparing to "hand over the keys of Air France to the Americans".

One union, FO, laid into a reported plan to raise the CEO's salary by 300 percent on Twitter.

Troubled year

The company has made substantial losses due to 15 days of rolling strikes already this year and its shares have dropped 35 percent in value since January.

Former CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac resigned in May after putting a company salary proposal to employees in an online ballot and losing.

Unions at the Dutch arm, VNV, have also threatened 15 days of strikes if there is no reponse to their demands onpay and working conditions by Friday, according to De Telegraf newspaper.

The choice of new CEO was to be announced on Thursday evening, Le Maire said.

"We want to turn the page of the conflict at Air France as soon as possible," Le Maire said on Thursday. "We must turn the page on conflict and strikes and adopt a strategy. Air France has to revive its competitivity and social dialogue."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.