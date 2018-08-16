RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
The Invisible Eye, part II
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 16h33 GMT
Europe
Italy France Manmade disaster Transport

France opens inquiry into Genoa bridge collapse

By
Rescue workers in Genoa REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Four French nationals are reported dead in the Genoa bridge collapse, the foreign affairs ministry has announced, leading the authorities to open an inquiry into the causes. Ministers are now under pressure over a report that said a third of France's road bridges are in need of repair.

The ministry on Wednesday afternoon raised its estimate of the toll of French nationals who died in the Italian disaster from three to four.

All four are young and from south-western France, according to European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau.

Two are from the south-western city of Toulouse, whose mayor, Jean-Luc Moudenc, offered his condolences to their families and wished the emergency services good luck.

"We remain in contact with the Italian authorities to determine if there are other French people among the victims," a foreign affairs ministry statement said.

French concerns

Because of the presence of French victims, the French authorities have opened a legal inquiry into the cause of the collapse.

And the media are asking of such a tragedy could occur in France, in the light of a report published in July.

It estimated by that a third of the country's 12,000 road bridges need repairs and seven percent could be at risk of collapse.

Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne is "determined to provide the resources for the upkeep and renovation of our infrastructure because it is obviously a priority", Loiseau told BFMTV.

