France, US, UK warn Assad over chemical weapons in Idlib

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Cinefile
    Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman opens in European cinemas
  • media
    International report
    Controversy over financial donation to Gambian pilgrims
  • media
    International report
    Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
  • media
    International report
    How India’s new Hajj policies affect Muslim women
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    "It’s very nice to go travelling..."
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Syria France United States Chemical weapons Bashar al-Assad

France, US, UK warn Assad over chemical weapons in Idlib

By
media Russian and Syrian troops stand guard near posters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russia's Vladimir Putin at the Abu Duhur crossing on the eastern edge of Idlib province George OURFALIAN / AFP

The United States, France and Britain on Tuesday threatened to "respond appropriately" if Syria's armed forces use chemical weapons in their offensive in Idlib province. In a joint statement they said they were "gravely concerned" over the humanitarian consequences of the operation by President Bashar al-Assad's troops.

"We also underline our concern at the potential for further - and illegal - use of chemical weapons," the statement said. "We remain resolved to act if the Assad regime uses chemical weapons again."

The three UN Security Council members released the joint statement to mark the fifth anniversary of the sarin attack in Ghouta that killed more than 300 people.

That attack, which the West blamed on Assad's forces, led to a US-Russian agreement to get rid of Syria's chemical stockpile and its capacity to produce deadly chemicals.

"Our position on the Assad regime's use of chemical weapons is unchanged," said the statement. "As we have demonstrated, we will respond appropriately to any further use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime, which has had such devastating humanitarian consequences for the Syrian population."

In April the three countries launched airstrikes on Syrian government targets in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in the town of Douma, which left dozens of people dead.

Speaking in Jerusalem on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, warned that the US will responde "very strongly" if Assad's forces use chemical weapons in Idlib.

He also denied that Washington's sanctions are aiming to bring about regime change in Iran.

Assad's forces hold the south-eastern tip of Idlib and hopes to retake control of the whole province, which is the largest rebel-held area of Syria.The UN Security Council is to discuss the situation in Syria next week.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.