Asylum demands to France rise, Afghans in lead

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Controversy over financial donation to Gambian pilgrims
  • media
    International report
    Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
  • media
    International report
    How India’s new Hajj policies affect Muslim women
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    "It’s very nice to go travelling..."
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part II
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Albania Asylum-seekers France Afghanistan Syria Georgia Migration

Asylum demands to France rise, Afghans in lead

By
media The Diciotti, the latest boat whose occupants have beeen forbidden to land in Italy REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Just over 60,000 people applied for asylum in France in the first six months of this year, up 16 percent on the same period last year. The highest number came from Afghanistan, while Syria was only in ninth place.

The rise in comparable to that of recent years, Pascal Brice, the head of the Ofpra refugee agency, told the AFP news agency.

The number of applications rose 17 percent in 2017, for the first time going over 100,000 for the whole year.

This year's rise is largely explained by faster handling of applications by préfectures, who handle the first stage of the process.

The main countries of origin were:

  • Afghanistan: about 6,000 applications, many following a recent trend of applying in France, where 80 percent are accepted, after being turned down in Germany and northern Europe;

  • Albania: 3,800 applications, down from first place last year after an Interior Ministry drive to reduce demand;

  • Georgia: 3,800 applications, which have little chance of success, Interior Minister Gérard Collomb having complained of an "explosion" in demand, blaming it on the ending on an exemption from short-stay visas introduced in March last year;

  • Côte d'Ivoire: 2,800 applications;

  • Guinea: 2,800 applications;

  • Sudan: 2,600 applications.

Despite the seven-year civil war there, Syria is only in ninth place, with 2,000 applications, largely made when Ofpra teams visited neighbouring countries.

Since June Ofpra has sent teams to Mediterranean ports to interview migrants aboard rescue ships such as the Aquarius, which was denied landing rights by Italy.

France is pushing for a EU-wide agreement to share out refugees picked up in the open sea.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.