Australia has new PM after bitter leadership battle

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Controversy over financial donation to Gambian pilgrims
  • media
    International report
    Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
  • media
    International report
    How India’s new Hajj policies affect Muslim women
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    "It’s very nice to go travelling..."
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part II
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Australia Right-wing Climate change

Australia has new PM after bitter leadership battle

By
media Australia's new PM, Scott Morrison, at a press conference on Friday REUTERS/David Gray

Scott Morrison was installed as Australia's seventh prime minister in 11 years Friday after a revolt by hardline conservatives in the ruling Liberal Party unseated Malcolm Turnbull.

Morrison, a Turnbull ally who served as treasurer, won a party vote 45-40 in Canberra on Friday.

The challenge was mounted by former home affairs minister Peter Dutton after a party backlash against Turnbull's more moderate approach and his plan to embed carbon emissions targets in law.

Dutton, who favours slashing migrant numbers and pulling Australia out of the Paris climate agreement, was the sole candidate to be prime minister until Thursday when Morrison and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop entered the fray to try to halt his power grab.

Turnbull, who had pledged to quit parliament after his near three-year reign came to an end, survived one attempt to oust him on Tuesday, but ministers then began defecting, throwing the government into crisis.

Bullying allegations

On Thursday Dutton presented Turnbull with a petition showing he had lost the support of the majority of Liberal MPs, triggering the leadership vote.

Turnbull accused Dutton of bullying and intimidation in the move to knife him.

His departure from politics will spark a by-election for his Sydney seat, threatening the government's one-seat parliamentary majority.

Turnbull had to officially inform Governor-General Peter Cosgrove of events and  recommend Morrison form a new government.

The PM-elect, an evangelical Christian and former immigration minister, took credit for "stop the boats", a harsh policy to halt asylum-seekers from entering Australia, and is further to the right than Turnbull but not as hardline as some in the party.

No Australian leader has managed to serve out a full term since John Howard lost the 2007 election.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.