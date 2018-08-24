French Air Force plane flies aid to earthquake-hit Lombok

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Dust and mudslides during the second earthquake in Lombok on 19 August
INSTAGRAM / @TAOFIQNGEBLUESS /via REUTERS
A French military transport plane has taken 25 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the earthquake-hit island of Lombok on behalf of the Indonesian government. The A400M was one of several French planes in the south-east Asian country for a mission that will also take it to Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and India.
Earthquakes this month caused 555 deaths on Lombok, an island in the Indonesian archipelago that sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions take place.
The A400M arrived in Indonesia on 19 August along with several other French planes, the general staff in Paris said.
At the request of the Indonesian authorities, it transported 25 tonnes of building material and food, along with about 10 local rescue workers, to Lombok on Friday morning.
It will go on to join three Rafales, a Boeing A310 and a C135 on the Pégase 18 mission to take part in an international military exercise in Australia, before returning home via Asia.
It is due to arrive back in France on 4 September.