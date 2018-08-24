French World Cup captain Hugo Lloris charged with drink-driving

Hugo Lloris, who led France to victory in this year's World Cup, has been charged with drink-driving after being stopped by police in central London early on Friday morning.

Lloris was pulled over for a routine check at 2.20am in the UK capital's Gloucester Place and reportedly failed a breathalyser test.

He has been released on bail and will appear at Westminster magistrates' court on 11 September.

After spending seven hours in a cell, Lloris, a married father of two, returned home on foot and refused to answer questions from reporters.

After leading France to World Cup triumph in Russia in July, Lloris returned to his British club, Tottenham Hotspur, playing in their opening two Premier League matches where they beat Newcastle and Fulham.

He is due to play for Tottenham in their league match at Manchester United on Monday.

Lloris has been with Spurs since joining from Lyon in 2012, making 256 appearances for the north London club.